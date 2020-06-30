Peshawar admin unseals 4 areas after cut in Covid-19 cases

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar district administration has lifted the lockdown in four areas after reduction in coronavrious cases there while two more parts of the city were sealed after the spike in the cases.

A notification issued by the district administration said that lockdown in Ashrafia Colony, University Town, Danishabad and Sector E/2 of the Phase-1 has been lifted. It said that reduction in coronavirus cases has been noted in these areas during the lockdown.

The notification said that after the completion of requisite 14 days and as per de-quarantine standard operating procedures (SoPs) “the undersigned is pleased to order the repeal of previously notified controlled entry and exit of these areas.”

The administration said the number of active cases in Dansihabad before the lockdown was 39 and new active cases after lockdown were seven while the total number of cases was 100.

The total numbers of cases in University Town are 448, active cases before lockdown were 29 and active cases after lockdown are 12. It said the total numbers of cases in Ashrafia Colony are 96 that included 15 active cases before lockdown and four after lockdown.

Total numbers of cases in Phase-VI Hayatabad are 321 active cases before lockdown were 116 and after lockdown are 13.The communication advised the public to observe the SoPs to contain the spread of the virus.

However, the administration locked down two more areas in Peshawar after the increase in reported cases.

The areas, which were sealed, included Defence Officers Colony and Gulberg. General entry and exit to these localities was banned. The shops dealing in essential commodities would be allowed to continue functioning during the lockdown period.