26 outlaws including 11 POs held

Islamabad:Islamabad Police on Monday arrested 26 outlaws including eleven proclaimed offenders from various areas of the city and recovered stolen gold ornaments, cache of narcotics, wine, valuables and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

Following these directions Bhara Khau police arrested two bootleggers namely Fazal Mehmood and Waqas Masih and recovered 250 liter alcohol from their possession. Golra police team arrested a house maid Sobia and recovered stolen gold ornaments.

Tarnol police arrested three drug pushers namely Waqar, Adnan Khan and Khuram Shahzad and recovered 1.3 kilogram hashish and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession. Industrial- Area police arrested two accused Abad-Ullah and Shahzad Ali and recovered 34 wine bottles and 10 liters alcohol from their possession.

Noon police arrested accused Arashad and recovered 15 liter wine from him. Shams colony police apprehended Sulman Khan and one kilogram hashish from him. Khanna police arrested accused Ali Haider and recovered stolen valuable from him. Koral police arrested accused Aqib Hussain and recovered and recovered 1.48 kilogram hashish from their possession. While police team has arrested person namely Zafran who made hoax call to police and unfolded false incident of snatching. Sihala police arrested accused Rashid involved in illegally diesel selling. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

During special checking in the whole city, police nabbed 11 proclaimed offenders. DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has appreciated this performance and directed all Station House Officers for effective crackdown against that involvement in drug peddling activities. He asked for renewed efforts to curb such practices and get rid of society from such menace.

He said that performance in this regard would be reviewed on continuous basis. The DIG also categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.