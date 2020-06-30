ICCI president meets DC

Islamabad:Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat at ICCI and discussed with him various issues of business community to find out their optimum solutions.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Ahmad Waheed thanked the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad for setting up a Facilitation Desk at ICCI by the district administration and hoped that would greatly facilitate the business community in availing ICT related services. He added that Hamza Shafqat has always cooperated with the Chamber in resolving the problems of the business community, which was laudable.

ICCI president said that Deputy Commissioner ICT has played effective role in controlling the Covid-19 cases in Islamabad and his efforts in this regard were commendable. He said that Deputy Commissioner along with ICT Administration was always present at the occasion whenever citizens of Islamabad faced any problems, therefore they will always remember his services with good memories. He further said that DC ICT has taken all important decision by taking business community on board including lockdown in Islamabad due to which he was quite popular in the business circles. He said that in recognition of his laudable services for the business community and the citizens, ICCI would present him an award.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat said that ICCI has always extended a helping hand to the ICT Administration in resolving the key issues of business community and this approach has greatly helped in addressing issues on time. He said that the district administration has set up a Facilitation Desk at the ICCI so that business community could avail all services related to DC Office related and the ICT Administration under one roof in the Chamber. He said that the said Desk will be inaugurated soon that would prove quite beneficial for the business community.