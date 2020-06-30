close
Tue Jun 30, 2020
June 30, 2020

PTF halts tennis activities at NTC

Sports

June 30, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tennis Federation had to abruptly halt all activities at the National Training Centre following the news that women’s top player Sarah Mehboob and her father Mehboob Khan had contracted the coronavirus.

The tennis activities at the PTF Complex had resumed on June 8. Both Sarah and her father used to visit the PTF Complex for training and coaching.

“Our top 10 players in different age groups including Muzammil Murtaza, Muddasar Murtaza and Shoaib Khan had been training here under head coach Asem Shafiq and his team. Unfortunately, Sarah and her father have tested positive. They are regular visitors here and often train also,” PTF Executive Vice President Khawar Hayat said on Monday.

