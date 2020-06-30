Four held for display of weapons, uploading video on social media

FAISALABAD: Police Monday arrested four people on charges of displaying weapons and uploading its video on social media.According to a police spokesman, Ahsan, Sufiyan, Farhan and Azeem of Chak Jhumra brandished weapons and shared its video with their friends on social media.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhry took notice and directed the police concerned to arrest the accused and a special team of Chak Jhumra police arrested the accused and recovered three from their possession.

Faisalabad receives heavy rain: The city received heavy rain here on Monday which turned weather pleasant. The rain coupled with thunderstorm and windstorm continued for more than one hour. The local meteorological department recorded 37mm rain in the city and minimum temperature was recorded as 28 degrees centigrade and maximum as 38 degrees centigrade.

NUML invites applications for admission : The National University of Modern Languages (NUML) invited applications for admission in various programmes at its Faisalabad campus.

According to a spokesman for the varsity, admissions had been offered in MA English Linguistics and Literature with Chinese Language as additional subject, MBA, MBA Executive, MCom, BBA (Honors) with Chinese Language Course, BBA (marketing, HRM and Finance), BS Accounting & Finance, BS English, Diploma in English Language, Certificates in English Language, Korean Language, Chinese Language and IELTS.

The candidates could submit their applications online through university website online admission.numl.edu.pk up to August 15. More information could be obtained from Admission Office NUML Faisalabad Campus through telephone number 041-9330572 and mobile phone number 0304-1138532, the spokesman added.

Two truckloads of kites impounded: Police Monday unearthed kite manufacturing factories in Mansoorabad, Madanpura, Ghulam Muhammadabad and Mannanwala.

The police also recovered two trucks of kites According to a police spokesman, action has been initiated against kite dealers and kite-flyers and 36 accused are arrested. The crackdown launched in the wake of the death of 18-year-old Hamza Sarwar of Chak 240-GB Jaranwala. The youth died when a kite string cut his throat during this travelling on a motorcycle in People’s Colony the other day.

Fesco approves procurement plan: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Board of Directors (BOD) Monday approved the procurement plan for O&M and Rs 6 million capital budget for the fiscal year 2020-21. Similarly, the board has also approved the construction of fortified dispensary at 132 KV Jhang grid station and office of the Superintending Engineer first circle. According to details, a meeting of Fesco BOD was held here at Fesco headquarters under the chair of Chairman Khurram Mukhtar. CEO Fesco Shafiq ul Hassan and other BOD members, including Commissioner Faisalabad Ishrat Ali, Rana Ihsan Afzal, Chaudhry Abdul Hameed and company Secretary Ather Ayub Ch also attended the meeting. Fesco General Manager Technical presented the agenda about procurement plan 2020-21 for purchase of material for GSO, GSC, distribution material and safety gadgets which was unanimously approved by the board. The BOD also approved the Prime Minister Support package for the families of deceased during service.