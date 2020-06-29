close
Mon Jun 29, 2020
PFUJ asks PR to restore journalists’ concessional tickets

National

 
June 29, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has urged authorities at Pakistan Railways to restore concessional tickets to the journalist

community and their families.

In a joint press statement, PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi said that concessional tickets for journalists a

nd their families is a decades old facility which has never been terminated by any government in the past, .

They have called upon Railways Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmed to intervene and help restore the facility immediately.

