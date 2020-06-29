PFUJ asks PR to restore journalists’ concessional tickets

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has urged authorities at Pakistan Railways to restore concessional tickets to the journalist
community and their families.
In a joint press statement, PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi said that concessional tickets for journalists a
nd their families is a decades old facility which has never been terminated by any government in the past, .
They have called upon Railways Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmed to intervene and help restore the facility immediately.