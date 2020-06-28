Drop in corona tests as SOPs being followed

ISLAMABAD: The National Command Operation Center (NCOC) was Saturday informed that corona tests had reduced considerably in the last five days while people prefer to stay in home isolation.

The centre was also informed that there had been ­reduction in cases of symptoms among people during the period due to a positive change in the attitude of the people with adoption of precautionary measures.

The meeting came to know that as against a total of 30,520 tests conducted on June 21, a total of 21,033 tests were conducted on June 26 across the country.

In Sindh, a total of 13,890 tests were conducted on June 21 while the tests reduced to 5,103 on June 26. Similarly, there was also reduction in tests on a daily basis in Sindh, Balochistan, KP, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan as compared to the last week.

According to a statement, the provinces informed the centre that the masses preferred home isolation instead of opting for tests.

As per statistics, the movement of the masses was restricted in 20 cities due to 542 lockdowns since June 14.

The meeting was informed that courts, hospitals and isolation centers followed SOPs and instructions while there was still room for improvement in markets and shopping malls.

The public transport, however, failed in implementing SOPs and precautionary measures.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar appreciated the cooperation and hard work of the provinces and field staff observing that implementation of precautionary measures, particularly wearing face masks and social distancing, would have to be ensured.

He also assured the provinces that they would get full technical support and provision of equipment.

Agencies add: Meanwhile, the confirmed cases increased to 2,027,42 with Sindh reporting 78267 cases, Punjab 74,202, Balochistan 10,261, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 25,380, Islamabad 12,206, Gilgit-Baltistan 1,423 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 1,003. The death toll rose to 4,116 with deaths of 78 more people.

In Punjab, another 27 patients died, while the number of cases reached 742,202 after the registration of 1143 new cases during the last 24 hours.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said on Saturday noon, the death toll reached 1,656, while the recoveries are 21,340. As many as 493 new cases were registered in Lahore, one in Nankana Sahib, three in Kasur, three in Sheikhupura, 250 in Rawalpindi, 3 in Jhelum, 29 in Chakwal, 60 in Gujranwala, 15 in Sialkot, 2 in Narowal, 20 in Gujrat, 42 in Multan, 18 in Muzaffargarh, 2 in Vehari, 57 in Faisalabad, 7 in Chiniot, 6 in Toba Tek Singh, 6 in Rahimyar Khan, 15 in Sargodha, 25 in Mianwali, 1 in Khushab, 5 in Bahawalnagar,10 in Bahawalpur, 2 in Lodhran,8 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 3 in Layyah, 9 in Okara, 9 in Jhang, 10 in Khanewal, 1 in Bhakkar, 23 in Sahiwal and 5 in Pakpatan districts during the 24 hours.

The health department has so far conducted 470,507 tests for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, as many as 1949 new cases were detected in Sindh when 11,901 samples were tested, while 38 more patients lost their lives lifting the death toll to 1,243, this was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement.

He said 11,901 tests were the highest in Pakistan conducted on Saturday. He said so far 4,261,49 samples had been tested all over Sindh which diagnosed 78,267 cases of which 55.5 percent or 43,444 patients had recovered.

Shah said 38 more patients died lifting the death toll to 1,243. The death rate comes to 1.5 percent. Currently, 33,580 patients are under treatment of which 32,127 are in home isolation, 78 at isolation centers and 1,375 at different hospitals.