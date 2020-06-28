Police asked to ensure justice to torture victim

PESHAWAR: Condemning police torture on a citizen Aamir alias Aamiray of Tehkal, elders of Khalil tribe asked the government to ensure justice to the affectee by awarding exemplary punishment to the culprits involved in the inhuman act.

A grand Jirga of the Khalil tribe was held at the residence of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) former federal minister Arbab Alamgir on Saturday.

Local elders and leaders of almost all the religious and political parties, students, members of civil society, and ex-parliamentarians attended it.

The jirga unanimously condemned the local police for brutally torturing a citizen, using abusive language and then making his naked video, and termed it as inhuman, barbarism and by any means against the teaching of Islam and norms of Pakhtun culture.

The participants though acknowledge that the citizen had committed a crime by using abusive language against any person, but the police have no any right to torture a citizen in the presence of judiciary.

They said that this gruesome act exposed the real face of much discussed reformed Khyber Pakhtun-khwa police.

They expressed satisfaction over the government decision to constitute a judicial commission to hold an impartial inquiry into the recent incident, and urged to ensure an exemplary punishment to the police personnel involved in this gory incident.