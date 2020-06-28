Aftab Sherpao says PM buckled under pressure of oil mafia

PESHAWAR: Criticizing the federal government for the unprecedented hike in POL prices, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had buckled under the pressure of the oil mafia.

He was addressing a gathering of political workers at Watan Kor, said a press release. On the occasion, former tehsil council member Shaukat Ali Khan, Iqbal Hussain Balay and scores of workers hailing from Swat district announced joining the QWP.

QWP provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao, former MPA Adnan Wazir, QWP Swat Chairman Sher Bahadurzada Khan and general secretary Razaullah Khan Advocate were also present.

Aftab Sherpao said the government was sharing wrong statistics about the number of the corona deaths and the patients as it had failed to bring the situation under control. He said that people were dying, but there were no facilities at hospitals.

“The formation of the tiger force was a political gimmick and no relief was provided to the people,” he maintained.

The QWP leader said that the prime minister was in the habit of issuing conflicting statements. He added that Imran Khan was a figurehead as he did not have control over anything.

He added the people were fed up with the incumbent government as they would soon take to the streets. Condemning the torture of a man in the police custody, he added this incident had belied the tall claims of the government about the exemplary police.

He warned the government against attempting to reverse the 18th constitutional amendment. He added the government had failed on all fronts.

“Imran Khan is a selected prime minister and the ones who helped him reach the corridors of power are equally responsible for the prevailing mess,” he added.