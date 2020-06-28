‘Sarwar Foundation to set up 10 filtration plants in Pakpattan’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Governor’s wife and Sarwar Foundation Vice-Chairperson Perveen Sarwar has said that the mission of Sarwar Foundation is to save lives by providing access to quality healthcare and clean drinking water.
She also said the foundation aimed at alleviating poverty by educating children, empowering women and helping those in need in the country.