Opposition’s dream of govt dissolution won’t come true: Punjab governor

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q MNA Chaudhry Moonis Elahi on Friday called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar. In the meeting held at Governor House, bilateral relations of PTI and PML-Q were discussed.

During the meeting, governor said that opposition’s daydreaming of dissolution of PTI government won't come true because people and allies were standing firm with the government. He said that general elections would be held in 2023. He suggested for opposition that instead of making a noise in parliament they must wait for elections.

He hoped that Punjab and federal budget would be easily passed with the help of allies. All allies are standing by PTI and no one is talking about parting ways from coalition government, Sarwar added.

He said that people had given us mandate for five years and we would complete our term. He commented on Covid-19 situation and said it was increasing day by day because society was still not taking it serious. He requested the people to observe SOPs so that health system could be saved from total collapse. He vowed that smart lockdown would be extended to areas where people were not taking corona serious.

He made it clear to the opposition that the government would not come under pressure by threats of agitation. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we will get Pakistan rid of corruption, inflation and unemployment, Sarwar vowed.

There will be no compromise on accountability, Sarwar said during conversation. Moonis Elahi on the occasion said that we will together solve problems of country. He said that we believe in serving people and we are standing by the government.