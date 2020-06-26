PHC takes notice of youth’s humiliation in police custody

Justice Qaisar Rasheed says KP police had a rich history of sacrifices but was earning a bad name due to some black sheep. Photo: File

PESHAWAR: A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday took strong notice of the humiliation of a young man by police and directed Inspector General of Police (IGP) to conduct an impartial inquiry into the incident.

Justice Qaisar Rasheed in his remarks said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police had a rich history of sacrifices in the war against terror but the whole department was earning a bad name due to some black sheep.

The honourable judge told the IGP and the capital city police officer, who were present in the court, that the humiliation of young man at the hands of some police officials had shaken our society and deeply shocked the nation. “What are you doing and in which direction is your department moving?” he asked the police chief.

The bench comprising Justice Qaisar Rasheed and Ijaz Anwar heard the case pertaining to the video in which some of the police officials of Tehkal Police Station were seen torturing and disgracing a man named Aamir Tehkalay and also filming the incident.

The video went viral on social media and triggered protest, anger and condemnation by members of the civil society and people in general.

IGP Sanaullah told the court the SHO and police officials involved in the incident had been suspended and also SSP Peshawar removed from his office.

The police chief expressed deep concern over the incident and assured the court that an impartial inquiry would be conducted and those found involved in this ugly the incident would be awarded exemplary punishment.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council condemned the torturing and humiliation of the young man and termed it a flagrant violation of the human rights, law and Constitution.

In a statement Vice-Chairman of the KP Bar Council, Shahid Raza Malik, announced that the lawyer fraternity would boycott the courts on Friday to condemn the incident. He demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident.

Meanwhile, Judicial Magistrate Farooq Shah remanded in Federal Investigation Agency custody the three police officials of Tehkal Police Station, who were involved in the disgracing Aamir Tehkalay and given them. They would be grilled for two days.