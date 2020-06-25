close
Thu Jun 25, 2020
Shahzad Akbar joins PTI core committee

OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee was Wednesday expanded with the inclusion of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Accountability Barrister Shehzad Akbar as its member.

Barrister Shehzad Akbar has been formally notified to join the committee and the notification was issued by PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Niazi, says PTI Central Media Department.

