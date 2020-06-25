Irrigation canal for Tharparkar demanded

SUKKUR: Arbab Lutfullah, a PPP MPA from MIthi-Dilpo has demanded an irrigation canal for the desert district. While talking to local journalists here on Wednesday, Arbab Lutfullah said that it was the need of hour to build irrigation canal to water various areas of Tharparkar district. He said way back in 2002 there was a plan to build Rainy Canal but it could not see fruition. Lutfullah maintained that various areas of Thar could be irrigated by the canal and it would be especially helpful in the drought years in the rain-dependent zone of the country. He also expressed his apprehensions over the scourge of the locusts' attacks in Thar and other parts of Sindh which could prove to very harmful for the economy.