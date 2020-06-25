USAID provides health facilities in Mohmand district

PESHAWAR: The United States government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), has delivered essential and lifesaving healthcare equipment to the district health officer for healthcare facilities across Mohmand district.

A press release said the equipment would not only help doctors and nurses to save precious lives but also reduce the financial burden on the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that was already facing increased pressure due to the coronavirus pandemic. The equipment includes hospital beds and bedside tables, stretcher trolleys, examination tables, oxygen masks, surgical equipment, weighing scales and other essential equipment and supplies. “We should not forget the challenges we had before the coronavirus pandemic,” said US Consul General Sebron Toney during a virtual handover ceremony via a video-link from Peshawar. “The challenges are still there.

Women and children are suffering because of lack of basic health services, while the province’s healthcare system faces increased challenges with decentralization of powers, the merger of the tribal areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the threat of the pandemic. This equipment, coupled with the specialised training USAID recently provided to 570 healthcare professionals, will save numerous lives,” he added.