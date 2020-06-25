Gold prices climb by Rs2,000

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs2,000 per tola on Wednesday to all time highest rate in the country.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market increased to Rs105,100 per tola. Gold price has been increased by Rs6,500 per tola in one week.

Similarly, 10 gram gold price was raised by Rs1,715 to Rs90,106.

In the international market, gold rates rose by $20 per ounce to $1,777 per ounce.

Local jewellers claimed that gold price in the local market remained lower by Rs7,000 per tola as compared to gold rates in the Dubai market.