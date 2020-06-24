Hattar Economic Zone gets Industrial Facilitation Centre

PESHAWAR-Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries, Abdul Kareem Khan, has inaugurated Industrial Facilitation Centre (IFC) at the Hattar Economic Zone (formerly known as Hattar Industrial Estate) and Hattar Special Economic Zone.

Chief Executive Officer, KPEZDMC, Javed Khattak, member BoD of the company, Haji Iftikhar and members Board of Management (BOM) Hattar SEZ were also present on the occasion. The purpose for the establishment of IFC is to provide all services to industrialists of Hattar EZ and SEZ, including liaison with other government departments under one roof. Similar two IFCs have also been established Economic Zones in Peshawar and Gadoon. A separate desk has been created to cater to the needs of industrialists. The IFC will receive the application from industrialists and directly coordinate with government departments to reduce the time taken to complete a task. The initiative will enable industrialists to focus on their industries while KPEZDMC will cater to their need for NOCs, issues at utility companies and other Government departments.

This concept will reduce bureaucratic hurdles and will be introduced to all Economic and Special Economic Zones of KP. Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant to CM on Industries, Abdul Kareem Khan, said it was a priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to bring investment to the province.