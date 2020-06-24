PPP vows to raise voice against injustice being meted out to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Faisal Karim Kundi said on Tuesday that his party would raise voice in the parliament against the injustice being meted out to Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Addressing the protesting workers of Jang/Geo Group here, he condemned detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for the last 103 days without proving a corruption case against him. He said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has become a tool at the hands of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Terming detention of Mir Shakil in a 34 years old property case as unjust, illegal and worst example of victimization, he said the PTI government has left behind the dictators in its anti-media policy.

He recalled that the media had projected Imran Khan but he was the first one to punish the media for reporting the truth.

Faisal Karim Kundi, who is former deputy speaker of the National Assembly, demanded immediate release of Mir Shakil and withdrawal of cases against him. He said the illegal action against the major media group was condemnable and his party would raise voice against it in the parliament. The workers carrying banners urged the government to release Mir Shakil and withdraw cases against him. They said the government and NAB should hold accountability of these responsible for the mega corruption scandals including Malam Jabba, Bus Rapid Transit, sugar and flour crises if it was interested in holding accountability of the corrupt.