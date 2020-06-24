Memorial fund established

LAHORE:Memorial fund has been established by the family of deceased Zain Polani and his wife Sarah Polani, who along with their three children, lost their lives in a tragic plane crash of the PIA flight PK 8303 on May 22 in Karachi.

The endowment fund for Sadqa-e-Jariah has been set up in collaboration with The Citizens Foundation on its website with the goal of providing quality education to the less privileged children of Pakistan. The Citizens Foundation is a professionally managed, non-profit organisation set up in 1995 by a group of citizens, educating 266,000 students from urban slums and rural areas in 1,652 purpose-built schools across Pakistan. “Zain had many causes dear to his heart and one of them was to support underprivileged kids in Pakistan. TCF offers a great opportunity for us to create a Sadqa-e-Jaria in Zain and Sarah's name,” shares Zain’s brother, Faizan Polani.