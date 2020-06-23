Pakistan increases airfares for special flights from UAE

DUBAI: Pakistan government has increased the airfares of special flights from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the announcement of reopening of airspace for international airlines.

The stranded Pakistanis have been eagerly waiting for normal flight operations for their earliest repatriation after patiently waiting for more than three months now unfortunately the airfares have been increased and instantly implemented in no time of the announcement of this decision.

More than 50,000 stranded Pakistanis are still waiting to be repatriated from Dubai, according to the figures revealed by the Pakistan Consulate Dubai. Pakistan Consul General to Dubai Ahmed Amjad Ali confirmed in its video message that the airfares have changed from the emirates.

Pakistan government had issued a notification about the resumption of international flights from Pakistan. “All international passengers and chartered flights will be authorised to operate to and from all airports in Pakistan except Gwadar and Turbat,” Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) stated few days back but the flights from UAE have not been materialised yet. PIA hiked its fare from Dubai to Islamabad, Peshawar and Punjab (Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad) from Dh1,110 (Rs50,300) to Dh1,470 (Rs66,700) for economy class and business class ticket price would be unchanged that is Dh2,200 (Rs99,800).

While, PIA increased Dh270 (Rs12,200) in a ticket for Karachi repatriation flight and now it would be available in Dh1,270 (Rs57,600) instead of Dh1,000 (Rs45,300).

Pakistan Consul General Ahmed Amjad Ali stated in his video release that there would be around 18-20 special flights during this week from Dubai. Although, he didn’t inform the stranded Pakistanis about the delay in normal flight operations. So far 22,000 stranded Pakistanis have been repatriated only from Dubai, the consul general stated.