Call to set up women commissions

LAHORE:An NGO has demanded the government set up women’s commissions and facilitate them to function as independent and autonomous bodies to promote and protect women’s rights as guaranteed under the Constitution and in accordance with Pakistan’s international commitments.

Women’s Action Forum (WAF), Lahore, while welcoming a notification of the Ministry of Human Rights for the appointment of members of the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) termed the announcement too little, too late, said a press release here Monday.

Without the chairperson, who is the administrative and financial head and whose approval is required for all actions, the Commission cannot become operational and remains toothless, the NGO members said. The Commission has been non-functional since November 1, 2019 when the previous Commission completed its three-year term. Momentum and continuity have been lost; and provisions of the NCSW Act, 2012 which gives a time frame for the appointment of the Chairperson have been grossly violated, they added.