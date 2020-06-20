SIUT pays tribute to fallen nurse, lauds services of frontline workers

At a condolence meeting held on Friday, rich tributes were paid by the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) to their frontline workers who are attending the patients at COVID-19 services,

The meeting was arranged to condole the death of a staff nurse who lost her life to COVID-19 while serving corona patients. As a member of the frontline workers’ team, Ambreen Khalid was serving as a staff nurse in the dedicated ward of COVID-19 of the SIUT. She passed away last Sunday.

Paying tributes to the soul of the departed at the condolence meeting, SIUT Director Professor Adib Rizvi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family. Recounting her services, he said the dedication and devotion of Ambreen towards her duties were exemplary. Prof Rizvi described her as an enthusiastic worker.

He said that like elsewhere, those who were working with the SIUT had the same fear with the menace of corona but being the true professionals, the team members were combating this pandemic emergency with zeal and dedication.

He said that when COVID-19 broke out in the country, the SIUT responded to the situation and immediately formed a team in mid-March and took the initiative of providing free of charge quality care to COVID-19 patients.

SIUT matron staff nurse Shehnaz in her tributes to Ambreen said she was an outstanding worker who came to the SIUT with excellent academic background and later on excelled in all her professional exams.

She said that on the 13th of this month, she tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the SIUT’s ICU and later placed on ventilator where she passed away on Sunday. On the occasion, Prof Zafar Hussain also expressed his views about the dedication of staff nurse Ambreen. The condolence meeting was largely attended by staff members of the SIUT who prayed for the soul of the departed.