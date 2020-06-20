No threat to finance bill approval: Chaudhry Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said there is no threat regarding finance bill 2020-21 approval from Assembly.

"The budget will be easily approved in Centre and Punjab as the coalition parties are with the government for the approval of the budget," said governor while talking to different delegations on Friday. For the first time in the history of the country, the government has conducted a transparent investigation into the sugar and flour scandals and the agencies concerned, including the NAB, will take action against those responsible with complete independence, he said adding there will be no compromise on transparency, rule of law and Constitution in the country.

He said the government was in touch with all on the issue of allies so far as the budget was concerned and the opposition would once again face disappointment. The opposition had earlier said that the sugar scandal would not be investigated, but when the investigation was completed, it said that it would not report, but all the claims of the opposition proved false. The government brought all the issues of the sugar scandal before the nation and all this is happening for the first time in the history of the country.