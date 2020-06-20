Motorbike lifters held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The City Division police on Friday said it has busted gangs of motorbike snatchers and lifters and recovered 23 bikes from them, officials said on Friday.
The superintendent of police (SP) City Waqar Kharal told reporters 22 members of different gangs of bike lifters and snatchers were arrested in actions by the force of different police stations. The official said 23 motorbikes were recovered.