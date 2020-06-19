PTI pushing away Baloch allies: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has lamented that instead of conciliating the irritated Baloch leaders, the PTI government was pushing away its Baloch allies and giving credence to the claims of federation crushing federating units.

Talking to the media after inaugurating “Al-Khidmat Dasterkhawan” in memory of former JI ameer late Qazi Hussain Ahmad providing lunch at Rs 20 per person near Mansoorah here on Thursday, Sirajul Haq expressed shock at the BNP-Mengal’s dissociating the PTI coalition government and said Sardar Akhtar Mengal had been pointing out all the ‘injustices’ being made with the people of Balochistan, but the PTI government could not resolve the issues. He said during several speeches in national assembly, Akhtar Mengal complained that PTI failed to honour the commitments regarding resolving the issues and problems of the province.

Siraj said the prime minister should have held meetings with the members of the Sindh government and other stakeholders during his visit to the province as the step could have been proved beneficial to lessen the growing differences between the Centre and Sindh.

He said the people of southern districts of Punjab particularly and other areas generally had lost their trust over the ruling elite and were not willing to give them further time.

On the occasion, JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim said that prime minister did not bother to visit any hospital of Lahore despite passage of more than three months to the outbreak of deadly Covid-19. Science and Technology Minister Fawad Hussain, he added, was challenging Islamic scholars about Eid crescent instead of focusing on real field of his ministry.

Meanwhile, talking to the media, JI naib ameer Liaqat Baloch said after the dissociation of BNP-Mengal from ruling federal coalition, the PTI has lost grip on power and serious cracks appeared in the federal government. Baloch inquired after the health of the leader of Jamiat Ittehad-e-Ulema Pakistan Maulana Abdul Jalil Sharaqpuri and expressed grief over the demise of Tariq Aziz.