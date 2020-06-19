Gold prices up Rs700

close
Fri Jun 19, 2020
June 19, 2020

OC
Our Correspondent
June 19, 2020

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs700 per tola on Thursday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market increased to Rs99,300 per tola.

Similarly, 10 gram gold price was raised by Rs600 to Rs85,134.

In the international market, gold rates rose by $12 per ounce to $1,727 per ounce.

Local jewellers claimed that gold price in the local market remained lower by Rs8,000 per tola as compared to gold rates in the Dubai market.

