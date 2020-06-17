5.7 magnitude quake jolts various parts of Pakistan, IOK

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: A 5.7 magnitude earthquake jolted several parts of the country and Indian occupied Kashmir on Tuesday.

Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Swat, North Waziristan, Nowshera, Swat, Mansehra and Abbottabad. The quake also jolted Lower and Upper Dir, Shangla, Swabi, Malakand, Charsadda, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad recorded the depth of the earthquake at 112 kilometres, with its epicentre in Tajikistan. No loss of life or property was reported at the time of this report.

According to Kashmir Media Service, this quake was the third tremor felt in the disputed territory. People living in most parts of the Kashmir valley and areas of the Jammu region, including Srinagar, Kishtwar and Doda districts felt the tremors.