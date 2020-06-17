Rawalpindi cop dies from corona

Rawalpindi: Inspector Yaseen Ahmed of Rawalindi Police died of Coronavirus pandemic on Monday night. He was tested positive with Covid-19 few days back and was quarantined and under treatment at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU).

CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younas and Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar receiving of sad demise of Inspector Yaseen reached at RIU and also held meeting with the family of Inspector Yaseen and expressed condolence with the bereaved family. Shaheed Inspector Yaseen was reputed in Rawalpindi Police being very social, competent and upright police officer. Police department will remember services of Inspector Yaseen Shaheed, said CPO Rawalpindi. He also added that as per instructions of IG Punjab Shoaib Dastagir, police department will bear all funeral expenses and provide all subsequent perks and privileges for martyred police inspector to the bereaved family of Shaheed Inspector Yaseen. Funeral prayer and burial arrangements were made for Inspector Yaseen Ahmed in his native village Hazro (Attock).