Private schools, colleges demand relief package

JHANG: The owners of private schools and colleges along with their staffers on Monday staged a demonstration in front of the DC Office and demanded the government reopen their institutions or announce a special relief package for them. The protest was organised by All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges district chapter led by Prof Asif Dhuhdi, Ghulam Nabi and others.

Talking to journalists, Asif Dhuhdi and Ghulam Nabi said that the government was not listening to their problems. The government should understand the situation and take early steps to resolve their problems, they added.

TWO KILLED IN ACCIDENT: Two people, including a woman, were killed and four others sustained injuries in an accident near Adda Khewa on Monday. According to Rescue-1122, a dumper and another vehicle collided on Jhang-Chiniot Road. As a result, motorcycle rickshaw driver Zahid and Shamim Bibi died on the spot while Parveen, Najma, Zubaida and an unidentified man were injured.