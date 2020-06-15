PML-N flays heavy loadshedding in KP

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has flayed the government for heavy electricity loadshedding and the resultant scarcity of drinking water which is adding to the miseries of the residents.

A local party leader Arbab Khizer Hayat, in a statement said it was a pity that the rulers were painting a rosy picture of the pathetic situation in the province and the provincial metropolis as far as the Covid-19 pandemic was concerned.

He pointed out that industries, factories, big markets, shops had been closed for the last three months due to the lockdown across the province, but still the power load-shedding was being resorted to even though it was beyond comprehension.

"And even after the end of lockdown, re-opening of businesses for a few hours a day, electricity was not being consumed in such a large quantity to justify the heavy load-shedding," he argued. He said the number of coronavirus patients in Peshawar was increasing while the rulers are oblivious of the situation as the masses are not comfortable at home due to power breakdowns.