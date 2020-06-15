PPP KP vows to resist changes to 18th Amend, NFC award

NOWSHERA: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader and former minister, Rahimdad Khan, has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s bid to make changes to the 18th Constitutional Amendment and National Finance Commission award will be resisted tooth and nail with the people’s force.

Speaking at a ceremony held in connection with victory in the District Bar Association election by People’s Lawyers Forum and its allies here, the PPP leader said that the rulers were trying to roll back the 18th Amendment to usurp the rights of smaller provinces. He said the PPP would not allow anyone to amend the Constitution and deprive the federating units of their rights. Rahimdad said that the federation would be strengthened if the federating units would be strong but the present “selected” prime minister wanted to abolish 18th Amendment.

He warned of serious issues if any attempt was made to amend the Constitution. He believed the federal government wanted to sabotage the performance of the PPP-led Sindh government instead of doing practical work for the welfare of people. He said 18th Amendment empowers the provinces but the federal government was not willing to do so.

About the Covid-19 pandemic, Rahimdad said the prime minister statements were creating confusion about coronavirus lockdown. It is the responsibility of the federal government to frame policy at the national level but that was missing. Local leader of the Awami National Party Hamid Khan, PLF district president Ijaz Muhammad advocate, newly elected president Mian Arshad Jan advocate and others also spoke on the occasion