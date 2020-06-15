Two impersonators arrested

Rawalpindi : RA Bazar Police have arrested two impersonators pretending to be government officials with Green number plate vehicle fixed with ‘Blue Revolving Light’ here on Sunday.

SP Phothohar Syed Ali revealed that police officials deputed at ‘Javra Picket’ intercepted a Toyota Vigo having blue revolving light with Green number plate. On police questioning, the driver of the vehicle and his aide impersonated them as government employees. On suspicion, police officials asked them to prove their identity, who failed to prove their identity being government officials.

Taking prompt action, RA Bazar Police arrested both the impersonators who were identified as Yasir and Arsalan. During checking, police also recovered one Rifle-223, one Kalashnikov, 9mm Pistol and rounds of 223 pistols.

SP Phothohar Syed Ali sated that police have been carrying strict action against impersonators pretending to be fake officials of government departments.

Meanwhile SHO Civil Lines Police Station arrested a most wanted criminal, Irfan aka Tota and also recovered 1400g charas, Pistol 30-Bore from him. Police also revealed that the culprit is criminal record holder and wanted to police in attempt of murder, and other heinous crimes.

Meanwhile, Kahuta Police during a crackdown against open sale of petrol arrested a person Kabeer and also recovered 100 litres of petrol from him. Police stated that he was selling petrol without any license and legal permission. While Jatli Police station arrested two proclaimed offenders, Sherdil and Abdul Wahab.