SHC issues notices to fisheries and harbour authority, others on plea against illegal jetties

The Sindh High Court has issued notices to the chief secretary, livestock and fisheries secretary, Karachi Fisheries Harbour Authority (KFHA) and others on a petition against the establishment of illegal structures, jetties and auction houses beyond the jurisdiction of the Karachi harbour. Petitioner Abul Berr, the chairman of the Fisherman’s Cooperative Society, submitted in the petition that the harbour authority had failed to perform its functions laid down in the law as illegal jetties and fish auction houses had been established at such areas which are not classified as a harbour.

He submitted that the KFHA had failed to enforce any of the preconditions of the European Union grant and deviated from the approved layout. Besides, he alleged, many factories were operating within the Karachi harbour, which were emitting poisonous waste into the sea, destroying the ecological environment of the coastal belt. He submitted that all such illegal actions have had the effect of violating the fundamental rights of the petitioner, society and its bona fide members. The petitioner maintained that illegal jetties were operating, creating a parallel economy with the aim to damage the lawful interests of the bona fide fishermen and the state of Pakistan.

He submitted that due to the present pandemic and devastation of the overall economy, there was an urgent and pressing requirement to immediately stop all the illegal jetties and fishing. He added that if such illegal enterprises were allowed to flourish, the regulated and legal fisheries sector shall stand destroyed and lead to monumental losses to the public exchequer. T he petitioner also impugned the illegal destruction of marine species within the coastal belt of Pakistan. He submitted that illegal nets were being deployed at all such illegal jetties that were destroying shrimps and other marine and aquatic life, whereas the KFHA had remained oblivious to such illegal exercise, failing to place restrictions on the use of illegal nets. The high court was requested to declare the establishment and subsistence of structures, factories, jetties and auction houses beyond the jurisdiction of the Karachi harbour as well as all such acts to be illegal and direct the KFHA to demolish such illegal structures which fell outside the notified areas of the Karachi harbour as per the KFHA law.A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Omar Sial, after the preliminary hearing of the petition, issued notices to the KFHA, livestock and fisheries secretary and others and called their comments on July 23.