House maid held

Islamabad: Islamabad Women Police station arrested a house maid for her alleged involvement in a theft case and recovered cash and dollars from her, the police spokesman said on Saturday.

As per directions of Inspector General of Police Muhammad Amir Zulfqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed assigned special task to SP (City) Omer Khan to ensure arrest of those involved in criminal activities in various areas of city. SP (City) constituted special team under supervision of ASP Aqeela Naqvi including SHO Women police station Misbah Shehbaz along with others to trace a theft case. This team arrested a house maid identified as Sumera Robeen and recovered Rs751,000 and $400 from her. Case has been registered against her and further investigation is underway.

DIG Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities. However, he appealed the citizens to verify the bio data of domestic servants before employing them. He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.