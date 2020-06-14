Blood donation platform expanding services online

Islamabad : As the international community commemorates World Blood Donor Day today (Sunday), the Pakistani health initiatives related to blood donation are expanding their services online.

One such initiative, Dawaai is utilizing its platform to aid COVID-19 relief efforts by creating a directory of recovered patients willing to donate plasma for affectees undergoing treatment in the honour of World Blood Donor Day Dawaai has enabled recovered patients to register as plasma donors through the Dawaai social media platforms including www.facebook.com/dawaaip, www.instagram.com/dawaaipk and www.instagram.com/ dawaaipk.

Over the last month, the COVID-19 pandemic has exponentially worsened in Pakistan, multiplying the scale of the crisis and further straining the health sector. While the Government continues to adapt and mobilize resources, private companies must readily assist, support, and enable relief efforts for the benefit of the nation.

As a developing nation subject to complex socio-economic challenges, Pakistan is yet to achieve provision of quality health services across the country. However, factors like rapid technological advancements and extensive smartphone penetration have created opportunities for innovative solutions to social problems.

While there are several citizen initiatives connecting donors and patients, Dawaai is the first corporate entity to actively mobilize its resources and network to bring together donors and patients while ensuring privacy and safety of personal information.

Operating as an online pharmacy and delivering in over 200 cities throughout the country since 2013, Dawaai offers complete healthcare solutions from doctor consultations to lab diagnostics, maintaining full patient history as well. Additionally, by negotiating prices with manufacturers, conducting due diligence on products, and producing fact-based content, it enables its customers to make informed decisions for their unique healthcare needs.