LHC moved over shortage of life-saving drugs

LAHORE:A plea has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against shortage of life-saving drugs in the country on Friday. Judicial Activism Panel in its plea stated that there is a shortage of life-saving drugs in the country while few drugs used to cure coronavirus patients are also out of stock. People are finding difficult in finding life-saving drugs which is sheer violation of the basic rights. The plaintiff has pleaded the court to pass an order ensuring supply of the drugs in the country.