1,260 shops sealed, 2,679 vehicles impounded for not fallowing SOPs in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: As many as 1,260 shops, 48 industrial units and 2,679 vehicles have been sealed and impounded for violating anti-corona SOPs during the last eight days in the district while Rs 3,523,500 fine was imposed on the shopkeepers.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali during a briefing. He said that action was being taken against shops, markets, shopping malls and restaurants for not maintaining social distancing, unavailability of sanitizer and non-use of masks by shopkeepers while more stringent action was being taken against them for breaking the seal. He said that the administrative officers, including assistant commissioners, were taking action on the violation in shops.