PPP KP convenes APC to discuss crisis situation in country

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Humayun Khan has convened an All Parties Conference (APC) on Saturday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and government measures for its victims within the country and oversees Pakistanis.

The APC will also discuss the locusts’ attack, National Finance commission (NFC) award, reported attempts to repel 18th Amendment and confusing policies of government on various issues confronting the nation.

Addressing a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, Humayun Khan said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had started media trial of the opposition leaders to hide its failure and inefficiencies in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

He said that the World Health Organization has also pointed out the government weakness in its letter but the so-called champion of change had pushed the country and its people towards destruction.

Flanked by the party leaders Syed Ayub Shah and Gohar Inqilabi, he said that people always look towards their elected government and leadership in crises, but the PTI government’s confusing policies complicated the situation.

Humayun Khan said that the KP government had failed and the prime minister’s decisions seem he wanted every Pakistani to get infected.

He pointed out the World Bank had written a letter to government, telling them that their measures against coronavirus pandemic were not sufficient.

PPP Deputy Secretary Information Gohar Inqilabi said that the leaders from Awami National Party (ANP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMl-N), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan, (JUP), Jamaat -e-Islami (JI), Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) and others will discuss the prevailing situation at the conference.