Fri Jun 12, 2020
June 12, 2020

Call to regularise educators

Lahore

June 12, 2020

LAHORE:A meeting of the SSEs/AEOs Regularization Movement was held here on Thursday in which the participants expressing concerns over delay in regularisation of Secondary School Educators (SSEs) and Assistant Education Officers (AEOs) and linking the same with PPSC announced to launch a peaceful protest over the issue.

The meeting was also attended by the Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) leaders including Kashif Shehzad, Rana Liaqat, Waheed Murad and others who expressed concerns over the delay and demanded the Punjab government immediately address impediments in the regularisation of SSEs and AEOs in Punjab as per already notified recruitment policy and procedure. The schoolteachers also announced a peaceful protest campaign in case the government did not address their genuine concerns in this regard.

