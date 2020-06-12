Online appointment system for driving licence

LAHORE:City Traffic Police Lahore (CTPL) has introduced online appointment schedule system after re-opening driving licensing centres on Thursday.

According to the system, the candidates before visiting licensing centres will have to make online appointment using smartphone app, website paid appointment, calling on 04299030130 or sending SMS.

They will be informed about day and time. Afterwards, they will be asked to visit according to the schedule through Interactive Voice Response System. Using face mask and taking other preventive measures will be mandatory for the candidates during the visit to the centre. Before entry to a centre, the candidates’ temperature using thermal gun will also be checked.