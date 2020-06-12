Kiwis advised to consider jointly hosting of T20 WC with Australia

ISLAMABAD: New Zealand Cricket Board have been suggested to weigh the option by seeking government opinion on the possibility of jointly hosting the forthcoming Men’s World Cup T20 Cricket in case it would be impossible for Australia to take the brunt of heavy schedule.

An unconfirmed report, emerging from the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board meeting has suggested towards the possibility of holding the mega event in New Zealand and in some states of Australia.

“The meeting has deferred any plans of postponing the World Cup even after receiving the Australian Cricket chairman email that was sent to ICC Finance Committee recently.

Rather an alternate plan of staging the event was discussed. The New Zealand Board has been asked to consider the possibilities of hosting men’s event if at all Australia would not be in a position to do so or if need erupts,” a source confirmed to The News.

New Zealand has already been allotted the Women T20 World Cup next year. It is the only country in the world that has declared success against COVID-19. On other hand Australia is also on its way to fight a successful battle against the virus.

“Yes, a few options are definitely under consideration as there is a dire need to hold the event within next eight to ten months. There could be some adjustments in dates but what the ICC wants is to hold the event for financial assistance of the associate members where cricket activities are totally dependent on funding from game’s governing body.”

Considering the strength of teams which this fall would be 16, it is more than difficult prospect for any country to play safe.

“New Zealand has overcome COVID-19 and why not to cash in on this incentive instead of completely postponing the event for an uncertain period of time. ICC needs activities to generate funds and different options would be laid down before taking final decision on the matter,” a source claimed.

Meanwhile in the Board meeting a number of contingency plans regarding the future of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 were discussed.

The Board expressed its desire to continue to assess and evaluate the rapidly changing public health situation caused by COVID-19 working with key stakeholders including governments to explore how the events can be staged to protect the health and safety of everyone involved.

This contingency planning process will evaluate health and safety, cricket, partner and host considerations ensuring any decision taken is in the best interests of the sport, its Members and fans.