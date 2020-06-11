Hearing of Umar Akmal’s appeal adjourned

LAHORE: The One-man tribunal of Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on appeal filed by cricketer Umar Akmal for his three-year ban.

The case was to be heard by the Independent adjudicator on Thursday (June 11). But Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar is reported to have stated while adjourning the hearing that the fresh date will be announced soon. It should be noted that PCB offices are closed due to coronavirus along with other sports sectors of the country. Umar Akmal is being represented by Advocate Supreme Court Shabbir Lali. He is assisted by Lawyers Tayyab Rizvi and Asad Buttar.