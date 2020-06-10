Mortar shells seized in Bannu

BANNU: The personnel of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) and Miryan police in a joint action on Tuesday foiled a bid of terrorism and seized seven mortar shells. District Police Officer Yasir Afridi had received information about the presence of suspicious bag lying in Bargazai in the jurisdiction Miryan police station.

Taking prompt action, a police along with the personnel of CTD and BDU was sent to the area to prevent any untoward incident. The personnel first cordoned off the area and banned the entry of the people and then successfully defused seven mortar shells stuffed in a sack. The CDT has registered against the unknown terrorists and started investigation.