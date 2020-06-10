Qureshi seeks fiscal space for refugee hosting countries

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday called for the provision of liquidity and necessary fiscal space through stimulus package and debt relief for the large refugee hosting countries, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing a video conference on the subject of the status of refugees and homeless persons amid the Covid-19 situation, he said the host countries should be supported in building the necessary infrastructure and services amidst the coronavirus challenge.

He said they should also be immediately provided with testing kits, personal protective equipment, sanitisers, masks and isolation facilities, ventilators and ambulances.

The foreign minister said hostilities must be ceased in the countries of origin of the refugees so as to stop further displacement, adding: “The work on creation of pull factors for return and reintegration of the refugees is also a must”.

Qureshi said virus did not differentiate on the basis of nationality, place, religion, ethnicity or colour and added it was time to exhibit the true meaning of leaving no one behind.

“Substantial decrease in foreign remittances, which are an important source of economic growth in the developing countries, is expected,” he said, adding: “People have lost their livelihoods and poverty is on the rise, while global economy is contracting, and a number of productive sectors are on the verge of bankruptcy in the wake of Covid-19.”