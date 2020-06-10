Bring back Jahangir Tareen: PML-N

LAHORE:The PML-N has called for bring Jahangir Tareen back over his involvement in the sugar scandal.

Addressing a press conference at PML-N Secretariat in Model Town, Deputy Secretary General Attaullah Tarar also demanded action against PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar for allowing export and giving subsidy on sugar respectively. He said Tareen had fled the country at night, adding that action should be taken against officers responsible for sending him abroad. PML-N Information Secretary Uzma Bukhari said the funeral of NAB Chairman’s justice is held everyday. She claimed action was not being taken against federal ministers to protect the government. She claimed that if action was taken against Razzaq Daud, Asad Umar and Khusro Bukhtiar, the government would collapse. Corruption of not even a single penny proved against Shahbaz Sharif, she claimed.