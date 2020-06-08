Div Comm Hyderabad warns of unprecedented rains

SUKKUR: The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad, Mohammed Abbas Baloch, said that due to climate change more rains are expected during monsoon this year and there is a need to make effective arrangements in advance.

The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad, Mohammed Abbas Baloch was presiding over a meeting regarding necessary arrangements for rains. He directed the DC Hyderabad to make a task force to coordinate with other relevant departments and anticipate emergent problems and requirements. They were also directed to stay in touch with the Hesco Authorities to ensure uninterrupted electricity during rains so that pumping stations and dewatering machine could work continuously. The DC Hyderabad Ghaffar Soomro, DG HDA Ghulam Mohammed Qaimkhani, MD Wasa Muzaffar Memon and others attended the meeting.