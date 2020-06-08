PM Imran, CM Mahmood Khan discuss development projects in KP

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan termed the dualisation of Indus Highway, Peshawar to Dera Ismail Khan Motorway, Swat Motorway Phase -2 and Chashma Right Bank Canal Lift System projects of vital importance during a threadbare discussion held at Banigala, Islamabad, on Sunday.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed with him matters related to mega developmental schemes in the province with special focus on the development portfolio of the merged districts under the 10-year development programme and priority areas of the provincial government for the upcoming budget, said a handout. The mega developmental schemes, which came under discussion include dualisation of Indus Highway, Peshawar to Dera Ismail Khan Motorway, Swat Motorway Phase-2 and Chashma Right Bank Canal Lift System. The chief minister termed the CRBC Lift System project as of vital importance for the agricultural development of the province and requested the prime minister to direct the concerned quarters to include the scheme in the upcoming federal PSDP. Matters related to the payments of arrears of Net Hydel Profits to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa specially payments of NHP arrears as per the MoU signed between the provincial government and WAPDA also came under discussion. Mahmood Khan apprised Imran Khan of corona situation in the province and the provincial government’s efforts to contain its outbreak.