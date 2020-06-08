78 Chinese technicians return to Pakistan for CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD: Metallurgical Corporation of China LTD. (MCC), China’s largest steel structure producer sent Chinese technicians on a charter flight operated by Air China to Karachi.

According to a Gwadar Pro’s report on Sunday, the team of 78 Chinese technicians along with 1.7 tons of urgently-needed epidemic prevention supplies and treatment medicines, including medical masks, protective suits, infrared thermometers and glucometers was sent to ensure projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) proceed.

These Chinese staff had returned to China for Chinese New Year Holidays earlier this year and had become stuck due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the flight ban. To prevent and control the epidemic, the company has taken a series of measures to ensure the smooth operation of the project. Up to now, all of the Pakistani and Chinese employees are working in Saindak mining area in good health and normal life, the report added quoting MCC’s sources.