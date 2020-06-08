PHED yet to implement professors’ seniority fixing order

LAHORE:Despite a lapse of five months the Higher Education Department (HED), Punjab, has failed to implement its own order vis-à-vis fixation of seniority between selected and promoted Assistant Professors (APs) leading to unrest among college teachers who have demanded the chief minister to intervene.

In January this year, then Secretary Higher Education (HED), Punjab, Sajid Zafar Daal had settled the dispute of fixation of seniority between selected and promoted APs directing the then DPI Colleges to issue new seniority list after incorporating the names of direct selectees over and above the names of Assistant Professors (BS-18) promoted in the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meeting dated 31-01-2011. However, the orders were not implemented. The aggrieved teachers again approached the department and were assured implementation of the same so that seniority list could be issued and the process of promotion of hundreds of Assistant Professors expedited.

Nonetheless, the college teachers again faced disappointment and subsequently they filed writ petition in the Lahore High Court for implementation of orders by the Secretary HED. Following this, the HED Punjab also sought an explanation from DPI Colleges. Meanwhile, another writ petition was filed in the LHC Multan Bench against the orders of the Secretary HED. The court, however, neither granted stay order nor directed the department to halt the process. The issue was lingered on until the retirement of the DPI Colleges in April this year. Around 638 assistant professors, who were direct selectees through the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) in the year of 2010, have been suffering because of the delay on part of office of the DPI Colleges. When contacted, Secretary HED Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghuman said owing to the prevailing Covid-19 situation only skeleton staff was attending the offices and the department was working on the issue would be resolved as per merit soon.