13 outlaws arrested

Islamabad: Islamabad Police on Sunday arrested 13 outlaws including five gamblers from various areas of the city and recovered cash, gambling tools, narcotics and weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

Following these directions SP (City) Omer Khan constituted police team under the supervision of DSP Iqbal Khan including SHO Syed Asim Ghaffar, Sub-Inspector Zahid Akhtar along with other raid at a gambling den. This team raided there and nabbed five gamblers and recovered stake money, and gambling tools from their possession. While police team also arrested accused Mufsar Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him.

Meanwhile, Kohsar police apprehended a drug pusher namely Saneel Mustaq and recovered 220 gram hashish from him. Golra police arrested a drug peddler namely Haqnawaz and recovered 1750 gram opium from him. Tarnol police arrested 03 accused Larsab, Sher Khan and Abdul Qayyum and recovered 1110 gram hashish, 250 gram heroin and one 30 bore pistol and on 12 bore gun along with ammunition from their possession. Industrial Area police arrested accused Muhammad Iddress and recovered 150 gram heroin from him. Nilor police arrested Aamir Hafiez and recovered one 12 bore gun from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has appreciated this performance and directed all Station House Officers for effective crackdown against that involvement in drug peddling activities. He asked for renewed efforts to curb such practices and get rid of society from such menace. He said that performance in this regard would be reviewed on continuous basis.